QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 6.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 6.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C (PMTCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 6.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C (OTC: PMTCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 6.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C's (PMTCP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 6.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C.

Q

What is the target price for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 6.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C (PMTCP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 6.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C

Q

Current Stock Price for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 6.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C (PMTCP)?

A

The stock price for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 6.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C (OTC: PMTCP) is $24.79 last updated Today at 7:55:01 PM.

Q

Does PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 6.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C (PMTCP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 6.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C.

Q

When is PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 6.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C (OTC:PMTCP) reporting earnings?

A

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 6.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 6.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C (PMTCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 6.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C.

Q

What sector and industry does PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 6.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C (PMTCP) operate in?

A

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 6.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.