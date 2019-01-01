QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
301.6K/779.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
4.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
12.5
EPS
0
Shares
367.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Premier Products Group Inc is a development stage company looking for a merger.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Premier Products Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Premier Products Gr (PMPG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Premier Products Gr (OTCPK: PMPG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Premier Products Gr's (PMPG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Premier Products Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Premier Products Gr (PMPG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Premier Products Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Premier Products Gr (PMPG)?

A

The stock price for Premier Products Gr (OTCPK: PMPG) is $0.0125 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Premier Products Gr (PMPG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Premier Products Gr.

Q

When is Premier Products Gr (OTCPK:PMPG) reporting earnings?

A

Premier Products Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Premier Products Gr (PMPG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Premier Products Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Premier Products Gr (PMPG) operate in?

A

Premier Products Gr is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.