There is no Press for this Ticker
PrismOne Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of providing and managing the computer, communications, multimedia, and other network systems for businesses, buildings, and communities. The company's product portfolio includes innovative and energy efficient wireless lighting technology, high-performance noise reduction in your environment, and intelligent security systems. It also offers services such as Environmental Services, Custom Development, Sourcing & Logistics among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PrismOne Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PrismOne Group (PMOZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PrismOne Group (OTCEM: PMOZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PrismOne Group's (PMOZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PrismOne Group.

Q

What is the target price for PrismOne Group (PMOZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PrismOne Group

Q

Current Stock Price for PrismOne Group (PMOZ)?

A

The stock price for PrismOne Group (OTCEM: PMOZ) is $0.003 last updated Fri Sep 03 2021 19:49:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PrismOne Group (PMOZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PrismOne Group.

Q

When is PrismOne Group (OTCEM:PMOZ) reporting earnings?

A

PrismOne Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PrismOne Group (PMOZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PrismOne Group.

Q

What sector and industry does PrismOne Group (PMOZ) operate in?

A

PrismOne Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.