Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 1.07
Mkt Cap
11.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
43.4M
Outstanding
Pampa Metals Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Arrieros project; Redondo-Veronica project; Block 2 project; and Cerro Blanco project. The primary business objective of the company is to explore and develop, copper, gold, silver and other mineral projects in Chile.

Pampa Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pampa Metals (PMMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pampa Metals (OTCQB: PMMCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pampa Metals's (PMMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pampa Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Pampa Metals (PMMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pampa Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Pampa Metals (PMMCF)?

A

The stock price for Pampa Metals (OTCQB: PMMCF) is $0.26 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:00:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pampa Metals (PMMCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pampa Metals.

Q

When is Pampa Metals (OTCQB:PMMCF) reporting earnings?

A

Pampa Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pampa Metals (PMMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pampa Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Pampa Metals (PMMCF) operate in?

A

Pampa Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.