QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.32 - 0.7
Mkt Cap
99M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
212.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Playmaker Capital Inc is a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media and technology. Playmaker is building a collection of premier sports media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to sports betting companies, leagues, teams and advertisers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Playmaker Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Playmaker Capital (PMKRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Playmaker Capital (OTCQX: PMKRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Playmaker Capital's (PMKRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Playmaker Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Playmaker Capital (PMKRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Playmaker Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Playmaker Capital (PMKRF)?

A

The stock price for Playmaker Capital (OTCQX: PMKRF) is $0.46532 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 20:17:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Playmaker Capital (PMKRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Playmaker Capital.

Q

When is Playmaker Capital (OTCQX:PMKRF) reporting earnings?

A

Playmaker Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Playmaker Capital (PMKRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Playmaker Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Playmaker Capital (PMKRF) operate in?

A

Playmaker Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.