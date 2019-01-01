QQQ
PMI Group Inc provides residential mortgage insurance coverage in the United States. It is designed to promote home ownership and strengthen communities.

PMI Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PMI Group (PMIR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PMI Group (OTCEM: PMIR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PMI Group's (PMIR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PMI Group.

Q

What is the target price for PMI Group (PMIR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PMI Group

Q

Current Stock Price for PMI Group (PMIR)?

A

The stock price for PMI Group (OTCEM: PMIR) is $1.6 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 16:42:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PMI Group (PMIR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PMI Group.

Q

When is PMI Group (OTCEM:PMIR) reporting earnings?

A

PMI Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PMI Group (PMIR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PMI Group.

Q

What sector and industry does PMI Group (PMIR) operate in?

A

PMI Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.