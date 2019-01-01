ñol

Perpetual Energy
(OTCPK:PMGYF)
1.21
00
At close: Jun 1
0.25
-0.96[-79.34%]
After Hours: 4:11PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.19 - 1.26
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 63.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 29K
Mkt Cap76.8M
P/E1.18
50d Avg. Price0.8
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.11
Total Float-

Perpetual Energy (OTC:PMGYF), Key Statistics

Perpetual Energy (OTC: PMGYF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
108M
Trailing P/E
1.18
Forward P/E
2.78
PE Ratio (TTM)
2.37
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.51
Price / Book (mrq)
1.33
Price / EBITDA
1
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
1.22
Earnings Yield
85%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.06
Beta
1.1
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.91
Tangible Book value per share
0.91
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
114.5M
Total Assets
187.6M
Total Liabilities
114.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
56.24%
Net Margin
28.7%
EBIT Margin
32.92%
EBITDA Margin
49.02%
Operating Margin
42.14%