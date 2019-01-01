Play Magnus AS is engaged in ownership, development, marketing, and sale of chess-related eLearning and eSports services, the creation and management of bespoke chess events, tournaments and sponsorship experiences for corporate partners. The company provides digital experiences for millions of chess players and students around the world. It offers e-learning and entertainment services via its market-leading brands: chess24, Chessable, CoChess, the Play Magnus App Suite, and the Champions Chess Tour.