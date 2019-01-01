QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.65 - 3.35
Mkt Cap
101.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
61.5M
Outstanding
Play Magnus AS is engaged in ownership, development, marketing, and sale of chess-related eLearning and eSports services, the creation and management of bespoke chess events, tournaments and sponsorship experiences for corporate partners. The company provides digital experiences for millions of chess players and students around the world. It offers e-learning and entertainment services via its market-leading brands: chess24, Chessable, CoChess, the Play Magnus App Suite, and the Champions Chess Tour.

Play Magnus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Play Magnus (PMGMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Play Magnus (OTCPK: PMGMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Play Magnus's (PMGMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Play Magnus.

Q

What is the target price for Play Magnus (PMGMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Play Magnus

Q

Current Stock Price for Play Magnus (PMGMF)?

A

The stock price for Play Magnus (OTCPK: PMGMF) is $1.65 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 15:09:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Play Magnus (PMGMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Play Magnus.

Q

When is Play Magnus (OTCPK:PMGMF) reporting earnings?

A

Play Magnus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Play Magnus (PMGMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Play Magnus.

Q

What sector and industry does Play Magnus (PMGMF) operate in?

A

Play Magnus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.