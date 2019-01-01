PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMF), Key Statistics

ñol

PIMCO Municipal Income
(NYSE:PMF)
11.62
00
At close: Jun 1
11.07
-0.5500[-4.73%]
After Hours: 5:33PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.26 - 15.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 26M
Vol / Avg.- / 109.7K
Mkt Cap302.4M
P/E15.29
50d Avg. Price11.27
Div / Yield0.65/5.58%
Payout Ratio85.26
EPS-
Total Float-

PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE: PMF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
15.29
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
15.29
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
14.97
Price / Book (mrq)
0.87
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
6.54%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.1
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
13.33
Tangible Book value per share
13.33
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
89.8M
Total Assets
603.5M
Total Liabilities
89.8M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -