Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0
Mkt Cap
44.6K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
222.8M
Outstanding
Primeline Energy Holdings Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of offshore oil and gas properties in the People's Republic of China. It owns a right in the East China Sea in relation to Petroleum Contract 25/34 and Petroleum Contract 33/07. The company derives revenue from Natural gas, CO2, Condensate, Light Oil and LPG.

Primeline Energy Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Primeline Energy Holdings (PMEHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Primeline Energy Holdings (OTCEM: PMEHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Primeline Energy Holdings's (PMEHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Primeline Energy Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Primeline Energy Holdings (PMEHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Primeline Energy Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Primeline Energy Holdings (PMEHF)?

A

The stock price for Primeline Energy Holdings (OTCEM: PMEHF) is $0.0002 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 14:22:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Primeline Energy Holdings (PMEHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Primeline Energy Holdings.

Q

When is Primeline Energy Holdings (OTCEM:PMEHF) reporting earnings?

A

Primeline Energy Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Primeline Energy Holdings (PMEHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Primeline Energy Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Primeline Energy Holdings (PMEHF) operate in?

A

Primeline Energy Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.