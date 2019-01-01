ñol

Pingtan Marine Enterprise
(NASDAQ:PME)
1.00
00
At close: Jun 1
1.01
0.0100[1.00%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.42 - 1.05
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding40.5M / 85.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 258.8K
Mkt Cap85.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.78
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float40.5M

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME), Dividends

Pingtan Marine Enterprise issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Pingtan Marine Enterprise generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.47%

Annual Dividend

$0.04

Last Dividend

Jul 31, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pingtan Marine Enterprise. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on August 15, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME). The last dividend payout was on August 15, 2018 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on August 15, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)?
A

Pingtan Marine Enterprise has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME) was $0.01 and was paid out next on August 15, 2018.

