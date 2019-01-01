(PMBC), Dividends

issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for . The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on March 15, 2008.
There are no upcoming dividends for (PMBC). The last dividend payout was on March 15, 2008 and was $0.10
There are no upcoming dividends for (PMBC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on March 15, 2008
has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for (PMBC) was $0.10 and was paid out next on March 15, 2008.
Browse dividends on all stocks.