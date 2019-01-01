QQQ
Premier Investments is an Australian company that operates six specialty retail fashion chains in the specialty retail fashion markets in Australia and New Zealand. It also operates the unique Smiggle brand, retailing children's stationery in Australia and overseas markets. Premier Investments has a separate business division that focuses on investment in listed securities and money market deposits.

Premier Investments Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Premier Investments (PMAUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Premier Investments (OTCPK: PMAUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Premier Investments's (PMAUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Premier Investments.

Q

What is the target price for Premier Investments (PMAUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Premier Investments

Q

Current Stock Price for Premier Investments (PMAUF)?

A

The stock price for Premier Investments (OTCPK: PMAUF) is $

Q

Does Premier Investments (PMAUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Premier Investments.

Q

When is Premier Investments (OTCPK:PMAUF) reporting earnings?

A

Premier Investments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Premier Investments (PMAUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Premier Investments.

Q

What sector and industry does Premier Investments (PMAUF) operate in?

A

Premier Investments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.