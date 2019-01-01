QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Polymeric Resources Corp producers of engineering thermoplastics. It has pioneered the process to convert various sub-standard nylon products to recycled content feedstock for a variety of end-uses.

Polymeric Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Polymeric Resources (PLYR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Polymeric Resources (OTCEM: PLYR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Polymeric Resources's (PLYR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Polymeric Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Polymeric Resources (PLYR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Polymeric Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Polymeric Resources (PLYR)?

A

The stock price for Polymeric Resources (OTCEM: PLYR) is $64 last updated Wed Sep 16 2020 13:56:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Polymeric Resources (PLYR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Polymeric Resources.

Q

When is Polymeric Resources (OTCEM:PLYR) reporting earnings?

A

Polymeric Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Polymeric Resources (PLYR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Polymeric Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Polymeric Resources (PLYR) operate in?

A

Polymeric Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.