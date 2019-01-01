QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Plexure Group Ltd mainly offers a next-generation CRM (Customer relationship management) solution that enables retailers to engage with consumers in real time using connected devices and sensors. The company platform allows users to measure every purchase transaction, alongside real-time data, such as location and weather conditions. It allows users to integrate digital and in-store technology. The company operates through the only segment being the development and deployment of mobile engagement software. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia and also has a presence in Australasia, North America, Latin America, and Europe.

Plexure Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plexure Group (PLXRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plexure Group (OTCPK: PLXRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plexure Group's (PLXRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plexure Group.

Q

What is the target price for Plexure Group (PLXRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plexure Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Plexure Group (PLXRF)?

A

The stock price for Plexure Group (OTCPK: PLXRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plexure Group (PLXRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plexure Group.

Q

When is Plexure Group (OTCPK:PLXRF) reporting earnings?

A

Plexure Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plexure Group (PLXRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plexure Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Plexure Group (PLXRF) operate in?

A

Plexure Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.