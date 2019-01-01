Plexure Group Ltd mainly offers a next-generation CRM (Customer relationship management) solution that enables retailers to engage with consumers in real time using connected devices and sensors. The company platform allows users to measure every purchase transaction, alongside real-time data, such as location and weather conditions. It allows users to integrate digital and in-store technology. The company operates through the only segment being the development and deployment of mobile engagement software. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia and also has a presence in Australasia, North America, Latin America, and Europe.