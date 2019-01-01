PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PLx Pharma
PLx Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PLx Pharma (NASDAQ: PLXP) was reported by Raymond James on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting PLXP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 323.73% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PLx Pharma (NASDAQ: PLXP) was provided by Raymond James, and PLx Pharma maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PLx Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PLx Pharma was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PLx Pharma (PLXP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.00 to $10.00. The current price PLx Pharma (PLXP) is trading at is $2.36, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.