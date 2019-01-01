QQQ
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ: PLW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF's (PLW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW)?

A

The stock price for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ: PLW) is $34.78 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 24, 2022.

Q

When is Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) operate in?

A

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.