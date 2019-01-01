QQQ
Range
0.52 - 0.7
Vol / Avg.
17.9K/9.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.59 - 2.44
Mkt Cap
12.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
23.6M
Outstanding
Plant Veda Foods Ltd offers plant-based beverages that blend natural products such as cashew, oats, coconut, pistachio, mango, pea protein, herbs and spices, and maple syrup to deliver dairy-alternatives that stand out for their diverse nutritional profile and complexity of flavour.

Plant Veda Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plant Veda Foods (PLVFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plant Veda Foods (OTCQB: PLVFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plant Veda Foods's (PLVFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plant Veda Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Plant Veda Foods (PLVFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plant Veda Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Plant Veda Foods (PLVFF)?

A

The stock price for Plant Veda Foods (OTCQB: PLVFF) is $0.5191 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:39:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plant Veda Foods (PLVFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plant Veda Foods.

Q

When is Plant Veda Foods (OTCQB:PLVFF) reporting earnings?

A

Plant Veda Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plant Veda Foods (PLVFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plant Veda Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Plant Veda Foods (PLVFF) operate in?

A

Plant Veda Foods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.