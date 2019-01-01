PlantX Life Stock (OTC:PLTXD), Quotes and News Summary

PlantX Life Inc is a digital based, one-stop-shop, and distribution company with a fast-growing database with a plan to offer customers across North America. In addition to offering pre-made meals and indoor plant deliveries, the company plans to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, vitamins, clothing, and its own water brand. The company's operating segment includes PlantX Life; PlantX Living; Vegaste; Bloombox; Score and Israel. It generates maximum revenue from Vegaste segment.