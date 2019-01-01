ñol

Palomar Hldgs
(NASDAQ:PLMR)
61.96
-0.19[-0.31%]
At close: Jun 1
61.96
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low60.58 - 62.21
52 Week High/Low44.01 - 97.18
Open / Close62.21 / 61.96
Float / Outstanding20.5M / 25.2M
Vol / Avg.89.4K / 131.5K
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E36.66
50d Avg. Price60.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.57
Total Float20.5M

Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR), Key Statistics

Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ: PLMR) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.5B
Trailing P/E
36.66
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
36.66
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.83
Price / Book (mrq)
4.1
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
2.73%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
15.11
Tangible Book value per share
14.74
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
577M
Total Assets
957.4M
Total Liabilities
577M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.13
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
18.61%
EBIT Margin
24.55%
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -