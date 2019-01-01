QQQ
Plum Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company.

Plum Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plum Acquisition (PLMIU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plum Acquisition (NASDAQ: PLMIU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plum Acquisition's (PLMIU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plum Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Plum Acquisition (PLMIU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plum Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Plum Acquisition (PLMIU)?

A

The stock price for Plum Acquisition (NASDAQ: PLMIU) is $9.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:09:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plum Acquisition (PLMIU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plum Acquisition.

Q

When is Plum Acquisition (NASDAQ:PLMIU) reporting earnings?

A

Plum Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plum Acquisition (PLMIU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plum Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Plum Acquisition (PLMIU) operate in?

A

Plum Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.