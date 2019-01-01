QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.7 - 9.71
Vol / Avg.
431.5K/22.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.62 - 10
Mkt Cap
387.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.7
P/E
-
EPS
0.07
Shares
39.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 4:44PM
Plum Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Plum Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plum Acquisition (PLMI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plum Acquisition (NASDAQ: PLMI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plum Acquisition's (PLMI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plum Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Plum Acquisition (PLMI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plum Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Plum Acquisition (PLMI)?

A

The stock price for Plum Acquisition (NASDAQ: PLMI) is $9.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:44:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plum Acquisition (PLMI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plum Acquisition.

Q

When is Plum Acquisition (NASDAQ:PLMI) reporting earnings?

A

Plum Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plum Acquisition (PLMI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plum Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Plum Acquisition (PLMI) operate in?

A

Plum Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.