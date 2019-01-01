PolyMet Mining (AMEX:PLM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$-0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
PolyMet Mining Questions & Answers
When is PolyMet Mining (AMEX:PLM) reporting earnings?
PolyMet Mining (PLM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PolyMet Mining (AMEX:PLM)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were PolyMet Mining’s (AMEX:PLM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
