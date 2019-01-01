PolyMet Mining (AMEX:PLM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PolyMet Mining
The latest price target for PolyMet Mining (AMEX: PLM) was reported by CIBC on July 20, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting PLM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PolyMet Mining (AMEX: PLM) was provided by CIBC, and PolyMet Mining initiated their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PolyMet Mining, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PolyMet Mining was filed on July 20, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 20, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PolyMet Mining (PLM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price PolyMet Mining (PLM) is trading at is $2.85, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
