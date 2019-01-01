QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Planet 13 Holdings Inc operate as an integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas. The company is focused on providing an unparalleled dispensary experience and optimizing cultivation efficiencies through its technology as the vanguard of cannabis.

Planet 13 Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Planet 13 Hldgs (PLHWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Planet 13 Hldgs (OTC: PLHWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Planet 13 Hldgs's (PLHWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Planet 13 Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Planet 13 Hldgs (PLHWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Planet 13 Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Planet 13 Hldgs (PLHWF)?

A

The stock price for Planet 13 Hldgs (OTC: PLHWF) is $3.01 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Planet 13 Hldgs (PLHWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Planet 13 Hldgs.

Q

When is Planet 13 Hldgs (OTC:PLHWF) reporting earnings?

A

Planet 13 Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Planet 13 Hldgs (PLHWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Planet 13 Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Planet 13 Hldgs (PLHWF) operate in?

A

Planet 13 Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.