Paul Hartmann AG engages in the production of medical and hygiene products. It operates through Wound Management, Incontinence Management and Infection Management and other segments. The Wound segment comprises wound dressing and treatment, compression therapy, first aid, immobilization, and diagnostics. The Incontinence segment provides incontinence hygiene, patient care, and medical skin care. The Infection segment consists of custom procedure trays, surgical draping systems, disposable surgical instruments, and disinfectants. The Other activities include activities in cotton-wool products, medical consumer goods and pharmaceutical products and others. All the activities are functioned through the region of US and derive revenue through the sale of medical and hygiene products.