QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
444 - 467
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
3.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Paul Hartmann AG engages in the production of medical and hygiene products. It operates through Wound Management, Incontinence Management and Infection Management and other segments. The Wound segment comprises wound dressing and treatment, compression therapy, first aid, immobilization, and diagnostics. The Incontinence segment provides incontinence hygiene, patient care, and medical skin care. The Infection segment consists of custom procedure trays, surgical draping systems, disposable surgical instruments, and disinfectants. The Other activities include activities in cotton-wool products, medical consumer goods and pharmaceutical products and others. All the activities are functioned through the region of US and derive revenue through the sale of medical and hygiene products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Paul Hartmann Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paul Hartmann (PLHNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paul Hartmann (OTCEM: PLHNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paul Hartmann's (PLHNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Paul Hartmann.

Q

What is the target price for Paul Hartmann (PLHNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Paul Hartmann

Q

Current Stock Price for Paul Hartmann (PLHNF)?

A

The stock price for Paul Hartmann (OTCEM: PLHNF) is $452.71 last updated Wed Mar 24 2021 13:45:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Paul Hartmann (PLHNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paul Hartmann.

Q

When is Paul Hartmann (OTCEM:PLHNF) reporting earnings?

A

Paul Hartmann does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Paul Hartmann (PLHNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paul Hartmann.

Q

What sector and industry does Paul Hartmann (PLHNF) operate in?

A

Paul Hartmann is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.