QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.28
Mkt Cap
36.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
304.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Plant Health Care PLC is a provider of proprietary agricultural biological products and technology solutions to improve crop performance. Its Commercial business is focused on the sale of biological products that are applied to soil, seeds or plants to improve the plant's health and yield by enhancing its natural physiological processes, and the New Technology segment is focused on the research and development of its Plant Response Elicitor technology platform, that enables the custom design and creation of peptides to achieve targeted responses in specific crops, including both row and specialty crops. Geographically, it operates through the regions of the Americas which is the key revenue driver, Mexico, and other regions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Plant Health Care Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plant Health Care (PLHCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plant Health Care (OTCQB: PLHCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plant Health Care's (PLHCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plant Health Care.

Q

What is the target price for Plant Health Care (PLHCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plant Health Care

Q

Current Stock Price for Plant Health Care (PLHCF)?

A

The stock price for Plant Health Care (OTCQB: PLHCF) is $0.12 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 15:08:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plant Health Care (PLHCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plant Health Care.

Q

When is Plant Health Care (OTCQB:PLHCF) reporting earnings?

A

Plant Health Care does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plant Health Care (PLHCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plant Health Care.

Q

What sector and industry does Plant Health Care (PLHCF) operate in?

A

Plant Health Care is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.