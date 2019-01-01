ñol

Playlogic Entertainment
(OTCEM:PLGC)
~0
00
At close: May 5
0.0012
0.0012[119900.00%]
After Hours: 9:04AM EDT

Playlogic Entertainment (OTC:PLGC), Dividends

Playlogic Entertainment issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Playlogic Entertainment generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Playlogic Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Playlogic Entertainment (PLGC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Playlogic Entertainment.

Q
What date did I need to own Playlogic Entertainment (PLGC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Playlogic Entertainment.

Q
How much per share is the next Playlogic Entertainment (PLGC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Playlogic Entertainment.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Playlogic Entertainment (OTCEM:PLGC)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Playlogic Entertainment.

