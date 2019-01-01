QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Playlogic Entertainment Inc is a publisher of interactive entertainment products, such as video game software and other digital entertainment products.

Analyst Ratings

Playlogic Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Playlogic Entertainment (PLGC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Playlogic Entertainment (OTCEM: PLGC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Playlogic Entertainment's (PLGC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Playlogic Entertainment.

Q

What is the target price for Playlogic Entertainment (PLGC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Playlogic Entertainment

Q

Current Stock Price for Playlogic Entertainment (PLGC)?

A

The stock price for Playlogic Entertainment (OTCEM: PLGC) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 20:59:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Playlogic Entertainment (PLGC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Playlogic Entertainment.

Q

When is Playlogic Entertainment (OTCEM:PLGC) reporting earnings?

A

Playlogic Entertainment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Playlogic Entertainment (PLGC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Playlogic Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does Playlogic Entertainment (PLGC) operate in?

A

Playlogic Entertainment is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.