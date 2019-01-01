ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Palfinger
(OTCPK:PLFRY)
30.50
00
At close: Mar 23
30.42
-0.0800[-0.26%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low30.47 - 43
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 37.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.6K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E12.26
50d Avg. Price30.5
Div / Yield0.85/2.80%
Payout Ratio19.19
EPS0.84
Total Float-

Palfinger (OTC:PLFRY), Dividends

Palfinger issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Palfinger generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Mar 12, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Palfinger Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Palfinger (PLFRY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Palfinger. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.35 on March 26, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Palfinger (PLFRY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Palfinger (PLFRY). The last dividend payout was on March 26, 2012 and was $0.35

Q
How much per share is the next Palfinger (PLFRY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Palfinger (PLFRY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.35 on March 26, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Palfinger (OTCPK:PLFRY)?
A

Palfinger has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Palfinger (PLFRY) was $0.35 and was paid out next on March 26, 2012.

Browse dividends on all stocks.