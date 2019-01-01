QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.95/2.61%
52 Wk
36.3 - 45.5
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
32.74
Open
-
P/E
13.3
EPS
0.84
Shares
37.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Palfinger is an Austrian manufacturing company that offers cranes, forklifts, truck bodies, and lifting equipment for land and water vehicles. Palfinger has three operating segments: land sales and service that provide crane, lift, platform, timber, and recycling equipment for use on land; land operations, which includes production plants; and sea, which offers sea and wind cranes, boats, davits, and lifting and handling products for maritime use. Land sales and services drives most of its revenue. Palfinger sells its products worldwide but segments geographically into six regions: Europe, Middle East, & Africa; North America; Latin America; Eurasia; Asia-Pacific; and Marine. Business in the Europe, Middle East, & Africa region generates the majority of the company's revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Palfinger Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Palfinger (PLFRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Palfinger (OTCPK: PLFRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Palfinger's (PLFRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Palfinger.

Q

What is the target price for Palfinger (PLFRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Palfinger

Q

Current Stock Price for Palfinger (PLFRY)?

A

The stock price for Palfinger (OTCPK: PLFRY) is $36.3 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 19:34:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Palfinger (PLFRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 26, 2012 to stockholders of record on March 8, 2012.

Q

When is Palfinger (OTCPK:PLFRY) reporting earnings?

A

Palfinger does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Palfinger (PLFRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Palfinger.

Q

What sector and industry does Palfinger (PLFRY) operate in?

A

Palfinger is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.