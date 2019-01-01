Palfinger is an Austrian manufacturing company that offers cranes, forklifts, truck bodies, and lifting equipment for land and water vehicles. Palfinger has three operating segments: land sales and service that provide crane, lift, platform, timber, and recycling equipment for use on land; land operations, which includes production plants; and sea, which offers sea and wind cranes, boats, davits, and lifting and handling products for maritime use. Land sales and services drives most of its revenue. Palfinger sells its products worldwide but segments geographically into six regions: Europe, Middle East, & Africa; North America; Latin America; Eurasia; Asia-Pacific; and Marine. Business in the Europe, Middle East, & Africa region generates the majority of the company's revenue.