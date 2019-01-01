ñol

Pilot Bancshares
(OTC:PLBN)
6.19
00
At close: Dec 20
6.12
-0.0700[-1.13%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.45 - 6.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 15.4M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap95.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.21
Total Float-

Pilot Bancshares (OTC:PLBN), Dividends

Pilot Bancshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Pilot Bancshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Aug 15, 2007
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Pilot Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Pilot Bancshares (PLBN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pilot Bancshares.

Q
What date did I need to own Pilot Bancshares (PLBN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pilot Bancshares (PLBN). The last dividend payout was on January 29, 1999 and was $0.04

Q
How much per share is the next Pilot Bancshares (PLBN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pilot Bancshares (PLBN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on January 29, 1999

Q
What is the dividend yield for Pilot Bancshares (OTC:PLBN)?
A

The most current yield for Pilot Bancshares (PLBN) is 0.00% and is payable next on January 29, 1999

