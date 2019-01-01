QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.6 - 6.2
Mkt Cap
95.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.21
Shares
15.4M
Outstanding
Pilot Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. The bank offers services such as personal banking, commercial banking, retail banking, merchant services, treasury management, and other related services. It generates revenue in the form of interest.

Pilot Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pilot Bancshares (PLBN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pilot Bancshares (OTC: PLBN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pilot Bancshares's (PLBN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pilot Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Pilot Bancshares (PLBN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pilot Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Pilot Bancshares (PLBN)?

A

The stock price for Pilot Bancshares (OTC: PLBN) is $6.19 last updated Mon Dec 20 2021 16:13:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pilot Bancshares (PLBN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 29, 1999 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Pilot Bancshares (OTC:PLBN) reporting earnings?

A

Pilot Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pilot Bancshares (PLBN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pilot Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Pilot Bancshares (PLBN) operate in?

A

Pilot Bancshares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.