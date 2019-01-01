|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Platzer Fastigheter Hldg (OTCPK: PLAZF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Platzer Fastigheter Hldg.
There is no analysis for Platzer Fastigheter Hldg
The stock price for Platzer Fastigheter Hldg (OTCPK: PLAZF) is $7.191 last updated Tue Jul 24 2018 14:00:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Platzer Fastigheter Hldg.
Platzer Fastigheter Hldg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Platzer Fastigheter Hldg.
Platzer Fastigheter Hldg is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.