QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
861.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
3.47
Shares
119.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB is a real estate service provider. The company is engaged in offering property management services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Platzer Fastigheter Hldg Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Platzer Fastigheter Hldg (PLAZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Platzer Fastigheter Hldg (OTCPK: PLAZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Platzer Fastigheter Hldg's (PLAZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Platzer Fastigheter Hldg.

Q

What is the target price for Platzer Fastigheter Hldg (PLAZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Platzer Fastigheter Hldg

Q

Current Stock Price for Platzer Fastigheter Hldg (PLAZF)?

A

The stock price for Platzer Fastigheter Hldg (OTCPK: PLAZF) is $7.191 last updated Tue Jul 24 2018 14:00:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Platzer Fastigheter Hldg (PLAZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Platzer Fastigheter Hldg.

Q

When is Platzer Fastigheter Hldg (OTCPK:PLAZF) reporting earnings?

A

Platzer Fastigheter Hldg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Platzer Fastigheter Hldg (PLAZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Platzer Fastigheter Hldg.

Q

What sector and industry does Platzer Fastigheter Hldg (PLAZF) operate in?

A

Platzer Fastigheter Hldg is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.