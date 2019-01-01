QQQ
POSCO is the largest steel producer in South Korea and one of the top steel producers globally. It mainly produces flat steel and stainless steel from its two integrated steel facilities. It is exposed to the auto, shipbuilding, home appliance, engineering, and machinery industries. Posco controls around 40% of South Korean domestic market share and exports around 45%-50% of its steel products overseas, mainly to Asian countries. Through diversification, around 15%-20% of its revenue comes from non-steel and non-trading-related businesses.

POSCO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy POSCO (PKXFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of POSCO (OTCPK: PKXFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are POSCO's (PKXFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for POSCO.

Q

What is the target price for POSCO (PKXFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for POSCO

Q

Current Stock Price for POSCO (PKXFF)?

A

The stock price for POSCO (OTCPK: PKXFF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does POSCO (PKXFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for POSCO.

Q

When is POSCO (OTCPK:PKXFF) reporting earnings?

A

POSCO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is POSCO (PKXFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for POSCO.

Q

What sector and industry does POSCO (PKXFF) operate in?

A

POSCO is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.