Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd is a telecom company. It is mainly engaged in providing telecommunication services such as wireline and wireless services, interconnect, data services and equipment sales. The services provided by the company include high-speed internet, smart tv, mobile services, landline services, digital services such as managed wi-fi, smart radios, point-to-multipoint and cloud services in the realm of IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) and hosting services. The company operates in three operating segments i.e. fixed-line communications (Wireline), wireless communications (Wireless) and banking.