PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk is principally engaged in providing commercial banking services. The products offered by bank include Fund products like Fixsd deposit account, savings account an clearing account, credit products like Consumer loan and commercial loan. The services provided include Money Changer, Payment point, Safe deposit box and Real Time Gross settlement among others. It also provides syariah services through its Syariah Business units. Its business segments consist of Conventional Banking and Sharia Banking.