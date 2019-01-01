QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
81
Shares
10.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk is principally engaged in providing commercial banking services. The products offered by bank include Fund products like Fixsd deposit account, savings account an clearing account, credit products like Consumer loan and commercial loan. The services provided include Money Changer, Payment point, Safe deposit box and Real Time Gross settlement among others. It also provides syariah services through its Syariah Business units. Its business segments consist of Conventional Banking and Sharia Banking.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bank Tabungan Negara Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bank Tabungan Negara (PKTBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank Tabungan Negara (OTCPK: PKTBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank Tabungan Negara's (PKTBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank Tabungan Negara.

Q

What is the target price for Bank Tabungan Negara (PKTBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank Tabungan Negara

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank Tabungan Negara (PKTBF)?

A

The stock price for Bank Tabungan Negara (OTCPK: PKTBF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank Tabungan Negara (PKTBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank Tabungan Negara.

Q

When is Bank Tabungan Negara (OTCPK:PKTBF) reporting earnings?

A

Bank Tabungan Negara does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank Tabungan Negara (PKTBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank Tabungan Negara.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank Tabungan Negara (PKTBF) operate in?

A

Bank Tabungan Negara is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.