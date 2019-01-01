QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.8 - 19.8
Mkt Cap
5.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.4
Shares
262.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA is a commercial banking group that provides a wide variety of retail and investment services primarily in Poland. The group's four segments include retail banking, SME (small- and medium-enterprise) banking, corporate and investment banking, and assets and liabilities management. Of these segments, retail banking is the greatest contributor to both net interest income and fee and commission income, followed by corporate and investment banking. The majority of the bank's revenue is net interest income, almost entirely derived from loans and receivables from customers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (PKSVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTCPK: PKSVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank Polska Kasa Opieki's (PKSVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki.

Q

What is the target price for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (PKSVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (PKSVF)?

A

The stock price for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTCPK: PKSVF) is $19.8 last updated Fri Apr 23 2021 16:09:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (PKSVF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 11, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTCPK:PKSVF) reporting earnings?

A

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (PKSVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (PKSVF) operate in?

A

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.