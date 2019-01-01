Parkson Holdings Bhd is a Malaysian based company which is engaged in operating and managing departmental stores. Its brands include "Parkson" and "Centro". The stores offer well known international brands of fashion and lifestyle-related merchandise. Parkson operates its business in segments namely Retailing and Others. A major part of its revenue is from the Retailing segment. It carries its retailing business in four geographical areas including Malaysia, China, Myanmar, and Indonesia; Others segments include of food and beverage businesses, credit services, and investment holding. The company generates its revenue from the operation of stores, which comes from China.