There is no Press for this Ticker
Parkson Holdings Bhd is a Malaysian based company which is engaged in operating and managing departmental stores. Its brands include "Parkson" and "Centro". The stores offer well known international brands of fashion and lifestyle-related merchandise. Parkson operates its business in segments namely Retailing and Others. A major part of its revenue is from the Retailing segment. It carries its retailing business in four geographical areas including Malaysia, China, Myanmar, and Indonesia; Others segments include of food and beverage businesses, credit services, and investment holding. The company generates its revenue from the operation of stores, which comes from China.

Parkson Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Parkson Holdings (PKSSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Parkson Holdings (OTCEM: PKSSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Parkson Holdings's (PKSSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Parkson Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Parkson Holdings (PKSSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Parkson Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Parkson Holdings (PKSSF)?

A

The stock price for Parkson Holdings (OTCEM: PKSSF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Parkson Holdings (PKSSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Parkson Holdings.

Q

When is Parkson Holdings (OTCEM:PKSSF) reporting earnings?

A

Parkson Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Parkson Holdings (PKSSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Parkson Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Parkson Holdings (PKSSF) operate in?

A

Parkson Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.