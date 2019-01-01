Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA is a commercial banking group that provides a wide variety of retail and investment services primarily in Poland. The group's four segments include retail banking, SME (small- and medium-enterprise) banking, corporate and investment banking, and assets and liabilities management. Of these segments, retail banking is the greatest contributor to both net interest income and fee and commission income, followed by corporate and investment banking. The majority of the bank's revenue is net interest income, almost entirely derived from loans and receivables from customers.