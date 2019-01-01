ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Parkson Retail Group
(OTCPK:PKSGY)
0.7134
00
At close: Jan 27
1.04
0.3266[45.78%]
After Hours: 9:20AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.71 - 1.04
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 87.8M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap62.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.05
Total Float-

Parkson Retail Group (OTC:PKSGY), Dividends

Parkson Retail Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Parkson Retail Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 25, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Parkson Retail Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Parkson Retail Group (PKSGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Parkson Retail Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on January 15, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own Parkson Retail Group (PKSGY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Parkson Retail Group (PKSGY). The last dividend payout was on January 15, 2013 and was $0.30

Q
How much per share is the next Parkson Retail Group (PKSGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Parkson Retail Group (PKSGY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on January 15, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Parkson Retail Group (OTCPK:PKSGY)?
A

Parkson Retail Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Parkson Retail Group (PKSGY) was $0.30 and was paid out next on January 15, 2013.

Browse dividends on all stocks.