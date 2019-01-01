ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Pick N Pay Stores
(OTCPK:PKPYY)
19.30
00
At close: Aug 24
23.4413
4.1413[21.46%]
After Hours: 9:27AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low19.05 - 19.3
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 148M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap2.9B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Pick N Pay Stores (OTC:PKPYY), Dividends

Pick N Pay Stores issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Pick N Pay Stores generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 14, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Pick N Pay Stores Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Pick N Pay Stores (PKPYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pick N Pay Stores. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on January 2, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own Pick N Pay Stores (PKPYY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pick N Pay Stores (PKPYY). The last dividend payout was on January 2, 2013 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next Pick N Pay Stores (PKPYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pick N Pay Stores (PKPYY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on January 2, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Pick N Pay Stores (OTCPK:PKPYY)?
A

Pick N Pay Stores has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Pick N Pay Stores (PKPYY) was $0.06 and was paid out next on January 2, 2013.

Browse dividends on all stocks.