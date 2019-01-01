Pick N Pay Stores Ltd is a South African multiformat and multichannel retailer. The company operates in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Mozambique, Mauritius, Swaziland, and Lesotho. The company offers food and groceries, clothing, general merchandise, and services across multiple store formats, both franchised and owned. The customer base is mainly represented by the middle-income South African consumer. The portfolio of stores is composed of supermarkets, hypermarkets, local shops, express shops, clothing shops, liquor stores, pharmacies, and an Internet shopping platform.