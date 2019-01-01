QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.26 - 0.37
Mkt Cap
106.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.15
Shares
373.3M
Outstanding
Proteak Uno SAPI B de CV is engaged in sustainable plantation teak and manufacturing of teak wood products. The company offers a line of teak wood products such as cutting boards, butcher block carts, counter tops, teak lumber, flooring among others.

Proteak Uno SAPI B Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Proteak Uno SAPI B (PKNOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Proteak Uno SAPI B (OTCEM: PKNOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Proteak Uno SAPI B's (PKNOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Proteak Uno SAPI B.

Q

What is the target price for Proteak Uno SAPI B (PKNOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Proteak Uno SAPI B

Q

Current Stock Price for Proteak Uno SAPI B (PKNOF)?

A

The stock price for Proteak Uno SAPI B (OTCEM: PKNOF) is $0.285 last updated Mon Jul 26 2021 14:05:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Proteak Uno SAPI B (PKNOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Proteak Uno SAPI B.

Q

When is Proteak Uno SAPI B (OTCEM:PKNOF) reporting earnings?

A

Proteak Uno SAPI B does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Proteak Uno SAPI B (PKNOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Proteak Uno SAPI B.

Q

What sector and industry does Proteak Uno SAPI B (PKNOF) operate in?

A

Proteak Uno SAPI B is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.