Perk Labs Inc is engaged in the enhancement of the payment process for both consumers and merchants online and in brick-and-mortar environments using proprietary technology that combines mobile technologies and traditional payment processing, originally using Glance Pay and subsequently using Perk Hero. Perk Hero is a digital loyalty management platform that enables merchants to provide their customers with digital rewards and a more engaging and convenient customer experience. In addition to the services provided to merchants, the company also sells consumer products and digital gift cards through its application and website. The company's assets are in Canada and the USA.