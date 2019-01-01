QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
25.6K/186.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
179.6M
Outstanding
Perk Labs Inc is engaged in the enhancement of the payment process for both consumers and merchants online and in brick-and-mortar environments using proprietary technology that combines mobile technologies and traditional payment processing, originally using Glance Pay and subsequently using Perk Hero. Perk Hero is a digital loyalty management platform that enables merchants to provide their customers with digital rewards and a more engaging and convenient customer experience. In addition to the services provided to merchants, the company also sells consumer products and digital gift cards through its application and website. The company's assets are in Canada and the USA.

Perk Labs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Perk Labs (PKLBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Perk Labs (OTCQB: PKLBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Perk Labs's (PKLBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Perk Labs.

Q

What is the target price for Perk Labs (PKLBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Perk Labs

Q

Current Stock Price for Perk Labs (PKLBF)?

A

The stock price for Perk Labs (OTCQB: PKLBF) is $0.0335 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Perk Labs (PKLBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Perk Labs.

Q

When is Perk Labs (OTCQB:PKLBF) reporting earnings?

A

Perk Labs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Perk Labs (PKLBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Perk Labs.

Q

What sector and industry does Perk Labs (PKLBF) operate in?

A

Perk Labs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.