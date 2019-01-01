QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.81 - 13.1
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/13.5K
Div / Yield
0.29/2.21%
52 Wk
10.08 - 13.95
Mkt Cap
78.4M
Payout Ratio
16.98
Open
12.81
P/E
8.24
EPS
0.45
Shares
6M
Outstanding
Parkway Acquisition Corp is a bank holding company. Its product and service portfolio includes regular savings, demand, NOW, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and small denomination certificates of deposit. It also offers a variety of secured loans, including commercial lines of credit, commercial term loans, real estate, construction, home equity, consumer, and other loans.

Parkway Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Parkway Acquisition (PKKW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Parkway Acquisition (OTCQX: PKKW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Parkway Acquisition's (PKKW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Parkway Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Parkway Acquisition (PKKW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Parkway Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Parkway Acquisition (PKKW)?

A

The stock price for Parkway Acquisition (OTCQX: PKKW) is $13.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:19:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Parkway Acquisition (PKKW) pay a dividend?

A

The next Parkway Acquisition (PKKW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Parkway Acquisition (OTCQX:PKKW) reporting earnings?

A

Parkway Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Parkway Acquisition (PKKW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Parkway Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Parkway Acquisition (PKKW) operate in?

A

Parkway Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.