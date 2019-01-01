PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) was reported by Barclays on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $125.00 expecting PKI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.46% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) was provided by Barclays, and PerkinElmer initiated their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PerkinElmer, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PerkinElmer was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PerkinElmer (PKI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $125.00. The current price PerkinElmer (PKI) is trading at is $146.13, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
