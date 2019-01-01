Parker Drilling Co is a provider of contract drilling and drilling-related services as well as rental tools and services. It reports its Drilling Services business into two segments namely U.S. (Lower 48) Drilling and International & Alaska Drilling. For Rental Tools Services business reports two segments namely U.S. Rental Tools and International Rental Tools. In the Drilling Services business, the company drill oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells. In Rental business, it provides rental equipment and services to exploration & production companies, drilling contractors and service companies on land and offshore in the United States.