PT AKR Corporindo Tbk is engaged in chemicals distribution. The company has four segments. The Trading and distribution segment, which accounts for most of the total revenue, distributes industrial and retail petroleum products, other basic chemicals, and lubricant for the industrial, marine, mining, and commercial vehicles sectors. The Logistics services segment supplies infrastructure solutions through bulk cargo management services. The Manufacturing segment makes sorbitol liquid, powder, and adhesive materials for the wood and paper industries. The Industrial estate segments is engaged in completion of projects.